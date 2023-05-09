“The President will extend the state of emergency beyond May 11, 2023, and it will consider changes in the Syrian government’s policies and procedures to determine whether to continue or end this national emergency in the future,” the letter said.

The US President called on the Assad regime and its backers to stop its violent war against its own people, enact a nationwide ceasefire, facilitate unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to all Syrians in need, and negotiate a political settlement in Syria under UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Washington criticizes the Arab League’s decision

In parallel, the United States criticized the Arab League’s decision to resume the participation of Syrian government delegations in its meetings, considering that President Bashar al-Assad does not deserve normalization of relations following the bloody conflict.

“We do not believe that Syria deserves to be returned to the Arab League at the present time,” foreign ministry spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters. “We still believe that we will not normalize our relations with the Assad regime nor support our allies and partners in doing so.”