This Thursday, May 11, the deadline to sustain the questioned title 42 is met: an immigration policy imposed by former President Donald Trump, at the beginning of the pandemic, to regulate the border crossing.

(We recommend reading: The controversial Title 42: what is its impact on Colombian migrants?).

Government policy determines that border patrol agents can immediately remove anyone who tries to enter illegally and that represents a danger for the spread of Covid 19 in that country.

However, this week the deadline to uphold the measure expires and it is said that this could have consequences in the increase of migrants who will reach the land borders to try to enter the United States.

Some 2,000 migrants advanced to the middle of the Santa Fe International Bridge, the dividing line between Mexico and the United States

Title 42 would have helped the authorities of that country process the immediate departure of more than 1.8 million migrants who would have arrived irregularly and that they would be seeking refuge in the temporary centers that are installed on the border.

(You might be interested in: The hard stories that Colombian migrants tell when trying to cross the border).

However, with the end of the health emergency, the measure is lifted and according to official figures, More than 9,000 people are expected to try to cross the US borders with Mexico and Canada every day.

Given the possible increase in migrants, the US government will take a series of measures such as increasing resources for the border or increasing the efficiency of entry or deportation processes.

In addition, it is said that heavy penalties will be imposed for those who try to enter illegally and that there will be the support of more than 1,000 coordinators who will join the border patrol that fights human traffickers.

(Also: Exclusive: what was not known about the rejection of a plane with migrants from the US).

“At the same time, those who arrive at the southern land border irregularly will face consequences,” said the Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, at a press conference with international media.

JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…



At least eight dead after being hit by a driver in Brownsville, Texas

The degrading treatment received by Colombian migrants on US flights.

The US will send more than a thousand soldiers to its border due to the arrival of migrants