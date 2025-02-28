The development of artificial intelligence and that of robotics are almost hand in hand, since the more the first progresses, the better products can be created in the second. Therefore, the entry into the “Age of AI” has also leap at the entrance of robots in our lives, which we will gradually see in our day to day.

This is because AI allows machines to acquire knowledge and skills that until now were impossible, and although at the moment in general we only interact with this technology through a screen, for example, with chatgpt from the computer, the truth is that it is that Soon it will be more common to do it directly with a robot.

And without a doubt one of the trends in the robotics sector is The development of humanoid robots, which are those that have a design similar to that of a human body, with the aim of being able to replicate tasks as we do. There are many companies that have gone to work with this idea, such as Tesla itself, but it seems that Figure Ai has put himself in the lead.

This is because the American company has announced that They plan to develop an army of more than 10,000 humanoid robots in the next four years with those who promise to revolutionize key sectors of the country’s economy as commercial and labor environments.

As Brett Adcock, founder of the company, explains, Figure AI has just confirmed its second commercial client, the first is BMW, and although for now they have not revealed who it is, says it is one of the most influential companies in the US. At the moment, the models developed by the company are capable of understanding verbal commands and thanks to their sensors and algorithms they can adapt to different work environments and respond in a fluid way.

With this announcement, many are those who have taken their hands to their heads, because they put at risk the jobs of hundreds of employees, however, since Figure ai say that these robots will assume repetitive and dangerous tasksleaving humans those who require human and creative skills, in addition to decision making.

With this announcement, The robotic revolution ceases to be a futuristic idea and becomes a reality at just a few years. Little by little we will see and interact with more robots, in the same way that we have changed hundreds of actions and tasks that were previously done with people and now they are carried out through a screen.