The US prepared sanctions ‘against members of the Russian elite and their families’

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.
Oliver Contreras. Eph
Washington plans to impose them in the event of a Russian military escalation in Ukraine.
January 31, 2022, 02:50 PM
U.S prepared “targeted sanctions packages against members of the Russian elite and their families” that it will apply if Russia attacks UkraineWhite House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday.
Washington has identified “individuals who belong to or are close to the Kremlin’s inner circle,” he said, adding that these people are “particularly vulnerable targets” to sanctions because of their very close financial ties to Western countries.
“This is just one element among others in our desire to attack Russia from all angles” in the event of an attack, he added.
The United Kingdom, one of the preferred destinations for Russian oligarchs to invest, also announced on Monday that it will tighten its arsenal of possible sanctions against Russian individuals or companies.
Washington has been revealing for a few days the details of the massive sanctions that the Americans plan to impose on Russia in the event of a military escalation. He has already threatened to cut off Russian banks’ access to dollar transactions and ban the sale of US technology to Russia.
AFP
