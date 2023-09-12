Ex-CIA agent Bustamante: Zelensky’s next step will be negotiations with Russia

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will take a step towards negotiations with Russia, as he has no other choice. This development of the Ukrainian crisis was predicted by ex-CIA agent Andrew Bustamante on air YouTube-Stephen Gardner channel.

According to the American, Zelensky realized that Western countries are losing patience with the progress of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“We are perceived as the unreliable country that we actually are, and we need to seriously think about how we are going to negotiate with the Russians some kind of reasonable peace deal or at least a ceasefire,” explained the likely thoughts of the Ukrainian leader Bustamante. According to the intelligence officer, there is no alternative, since the country is running out of resources to maintain the conflict.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Ukraine would be ready to return to the negotiation process if Russia takes the initiative in this matter. The Kremlin reminded Kyiv of Moscow’s negotiating position, but clarified that Ukraine will have to proceed from the realities that have existed since March 2022.