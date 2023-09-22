American journalist Hinkle: Russia will occupy all of Ukraine from Kharkov to Odessa

American journalist Jackson Hinkle suggested how the conflict in Ukraine could end. This is what he’s talking about spoke out in an interview with RT.

Hinkle predicted the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine and expressed the hope that Russia would occupy all of Ukraine – from Kharkov to Odessa. According to the author, the annexation of the territory of Ukraine to Russia would be a benefit for Ukrainians.

“I hope that Russia and [президент Владимир] Putin will occupy Ukraine to the last square inch. I hope they take it all and really free it from the Nazis and everything that happens there. I think that Poland may move into the territory of Western Ukraine – with the permission of the United States,” a journalist from the United States emphasized.

Earlier, Hinkle, speaking about the conflict in Ukraine, predicted a “cruel ending” to the head of state, Vladimir Zelensky. He also added that the Ukrainian army suffered serious losses during the counteroffensive.