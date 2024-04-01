Ex-CIA analyst Johnson: FAB-3000 bombs will allow the Russian Federation to destroy bridges across the Dnieper

Former US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Larry Johnson admitted that FAB-3000 bombs with new universal planning and correction modules (UMPC) would allow Russian troops to destroy critical bridges across the Dnieper. The expert stated this in an interview YouTube-Judging Freedom channel.

“I think that the next step will be for Russia to start knocking out bridges. FAB-3000 can destroy bridges,” Johnson said. The former CIA analyst added that if this scenario were to materialize, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) group on the left bank of the Dnieper would be left without supplies.

The use of the FAB-3000 will provide Russian aviation with the opportunity to encircle the enemy without a direct ground operation, the speaker believes. “There are already some reports that Ukraine risks not holding out until July,” he noted.

Earlier, Johnson warned that the Russian Federation could destroy the American F-16 fighters promised to Ukraine outside the country. The aircraft will likely be stationed in neighboring NATO states, he said.