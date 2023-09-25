Colonel McGregor: Russia will destroy Abrams tanks transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the air

Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, predicted that Russia would destroy from the air the Abrams tanks that the United States transferred to Ukraine. He stated this on his YouTube-channel.

According to the specialist, the transfer of Abrams to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not change the balance of forces in the combat zone, since the situation when American armored vehicles had superiority over the enemy has changed.

“A significant part of them can be eliminated by air attacks. They will be destroyed as soon as they are within the range of Russian strike systems,” he said.

McGregor clarified that the Abrams tanks use a turbine that absorbs large amounts of fuel and leaves a thermal signature that can be seen even from a satellite. Moreover, such tanks can remain in a combat operation for eight hours without refueling, which makes them vulnerable to the enemy. The colonel added that the Ukrainian Abrams crew could find themselves in an extremely dangerous situation when the fuel runs out at the time of the Russian strike.

Military expert, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin said that Abrams tanks are quite easy to knock out, they are quite heavy and easily get stuck, especially during the autumn rainy period in Ukrainian soil. At the same time, the tank is equipped with powerful armor.

Earlier it became known about the delivery of the first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The batch was sent several months earlier than planned, and the armored vehicles themselves had already “entered the troops and managed to take part in the Ukrainian counter-offensive.” The number of tanks in the first batch is not reported, but ultimately the Ukrainian Armed Forces should receive 31 tanks.