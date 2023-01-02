Western imperialism is about to collapse as a result of the crushing defeat of the US and NATO by the Russian army in Ukraine. This was announced on January 2 on his Twitter page by an American politician, a candidate for governor of Kentucky, Jeffrey Young.

He also noted that the factors that will destroy imperialism will be the collapse of the dollar and the reverse effect of US anti-Russian sanctions on Washington.

“Western imperialism will collapse when the dollar collapses. The US, NATO and the puppet Nazi government of Ukraine will be decisively defeated on the battlefield, and Washington’s sanctions will hit us so hard that our entire economy will collapse, ”he stressed.

Young called these conditions the “perfect storm”.

Earlier, on December 21, it became known that Washington would supply Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who flew to Washington on an official visit that day, noted that he was satisfied with the results of negotiations with US President Joe Biden.

At the same time, it was noted that the White House, against the backdrop of a crisis in its own economy, would allocate $ 1.85 billion to Ukraine as military assistance.

At the end of October, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić noted that the deployment of the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army in Romania was bringing a sharp aggravation of the situation in Ukraine, which could be called a perfect storm, closer.

According to him, the parties to the conflict are not going to give in and hold opposite positions.

In the same month, US President Joe Biden said that Russia should not succeed in a special military operation in Ukraine.

On October 20, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that NATO was approaching a clash with Russia, continuing to supply weapons to Ukraine.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine.

