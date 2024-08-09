Former Pentagon Adviser McGregor: Russia Will Destroy F-16s Transferred to Ukraine

Russia will destroy the F-16s transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated by former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas MacGregor on air YouTube-Judging Freedom channel.

According to him, US President Joe Biden has said that he does not want to start a third world war. “The planes that are coming to Ukraine are equipped with modernized electronics (…) I hope that the F-16s of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not modified in such a way that they can carry nuclear weapons,” he said. McGregor believes that the Russian army will target the F-16s and strike them.

Earlier, French General Jerome Pellistrandi said that the appearance of Western F-16 fighters would do little to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces, since the balance of power remains in Russia’s favor.

On August 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that F-16 fighter jets had arrived in the country. He thanked the United States, Denmark, and the Netherlands for accepting Kyiv’s request for military aircraft.