WP: It will be increasingly difficult for the White House to get help from Congress for Ukraine

Each time it will be more and more difficult for the US leadership to get American legislators to allocate money from the budget to provide assistance to Kyiv, writes The Washington Post (WP) newspaper.

As the publication clarified, this is mainly due to the Republicans, some of whom insist on refusing significant spending on Ukraine. They criticize the administration of US President Joe Biden for the fact that the White House does not offer Congress “no clear strategy, no goal, no time frame” regarding assistance to Kyiv.

The newspaper clarified that the popularity of aid to Ukraine is weakening among Democrats. Experts predicted difficulties with allocating money for Kyiv in the future.

Earlier, political scientist Konstantin Blokhin said that Western countries would be ready to refuse military assistance to Ukraine only if Kyiv announced its complete surrender.