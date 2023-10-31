Saut al-Iraq: Russia and China will defeat the US and create a new world order

Russia and China will defeat the United States in the international arena and create a new world order, such a prediction did columnist for Saut al-Iraq, Mohammed Saber.

“America can only pray, since Russia and China are planning to draw a new map of the world,” the journalist noted, adding that Moscow and Beijing themselves intend to distribute roles between players on the world stage.

According to Saber, the conflict in Ukraine demonstrated the inability of the United States to maintain its status as the most powerful force in the world. In addition, due to the aggravation in the Middle East, Washington’s position is weakening every day.

Israel, despite the support of the United States, is on the brink of disaster, and its citizens have lost confidence in their authorities, the observer concluded.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Washington is not ready to come to terms with the fact that Russia takes part in solving global and regional problems, including the Middle East, and therefore seeks to prevent this.