Journalist Nixon: Russia’s offensive actions will lead to the liquidation of Ukraine

Russia’s offensive actions after the final defeat of the Ukrainian army will lead to the fall of Ukraine. About it stated American journalist Garland Nixon on his YouTube blog.

“I believe that the Russians play for the long haul. I believe they will launch an offensive,” Nixon said, noting that Russian authorities see big problems for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

According to the journalist, the Russian side has chosen tactics that will exhaust Kyiv so much that it will ultimately lead to the fall of the entire country. Now, according to Nixon, the fight looks like a sparring between two boxers. “As soon as Zelensky exhausts his resources, he will be knocked down,” he concluded.

