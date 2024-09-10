Officer Davis: Russia’s victory in Ukraine conflict would damage the West’s reputation
Russia’s victory in the conflict in Ukraine will damage the West’s reputation. About this warned Retired American officer Daniel Davis in an interview with the YouTube channel Deep Dive.
“This will significantly affect Russia’s image and will make more countries want to join BRICS in order to break away from the Western world,” he said. The officer noted that something similar is already happening in the Global South.
#predicted #blow #Wests #reputation #event #Russias #victory #Ukraine
Leave a Reply