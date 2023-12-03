Ex-US Marine Berletik: Russian Tornado-S MLRS paralyze Ukrainian drones

Russian Tornado-S and Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) paralyze the drones of Ukrainian troops, said former US Marine Brian Berletik. On their effectiveness he indicated live on his YouTube channel.

He compared the Tornado-S with the American HIMARS MLRS. According to him, it is inferior to the Russian one, whose destruction range is higher.

Berletik noted that the electronic warfare (EW) equipment of the Russian army also prevents Ukrainian drones from reaching their targets. “They (the Russians) have the Grad MLRS, which fires a huge number of missiles at a given area, destroying everything in that area,” he added.