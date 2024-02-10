RS: personnel changes in Ukraine are related to preparations for an agreement with Russia

Political unrest in Kyiv is associated with preparations for a peace agreement with Russia, says Anatol Lieven, director of the Eurasia program at the American Quincy Institute. This is what he's talking about wrote in an article for the publication Responsible Statecraft, commenting on personnel changes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to him, Ukrainian politicians and officials are trying to relieve themselves of responsibility for the future agreement. The analyst noted that the Ukrainian elites were in a difficult position due to unrealistic demands on Russia, and abandoning them would be extremely painful and difficult.

He warned that cuts in US aid, as well as Russia's growing advantage and political instability in Ukraine, pose a threat to Kyiv. Lieven added that the Ukrainian authorities should not delay negotiations with Moscow, since there is a risk that otherwise they will have nothing to offer in the deal.