The Colorado Supreme Court's decision to ban former US President Donald Trump from participating in local primaries will only benefit his election campaign. The newspaper reported this on Thursday, December 21 Politico.

“Republican competitors and critics of Trump came to his defense after the Colorado court decision,” the material states.

In addition, the newspaper noted that the Colorado court's decision will now further strengthen Trump's rhetoric during his election campaign that current US President Joe Biden is violating the principles of American democracy.

Earlier, on December 19, the Supreme Court of the US state of Colorado prohibited Trump from taking part in local primaries, where the Republican candidate for the November 2024 presidential election should be determined. The document noted that evidence suggests Trump participated in the 2021 insurrection. As specified, such a court decision regarding the former American leader is related to the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits those who participated in the rebellion from holding public office.

Later, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Republican from Louisiana Mike Johnson, said that the decision of the Colorado Supreme Court to ban Trump from participating in local primaries is politically biased and may be canceled.

On November 18, a Colorado court ruled that Trump was involved in inciting the 2021 storming of the Capitol. However, despite this, the judges note that the head of state at that time did not violate the oath and may be allowed to participate in the upcoming US presidential elections.

On November 14, a Michigan court allowed Trump to participate in the US presidential election. Based on the court's decision, the involvement of the former American leader in the storming of the Capitol in 2021 cannot in any way affect the legal verdict.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Trump, dissatisfied with the results of the 2020 US presidential election and believing that the results were rigged, rioted on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Protesters attempted to take over the Capitol building and forced their way inside. As a result, the building was destroyed, five people were killed, including a policeman, several dozen were injured and arrested.

On December 19, 2022, Trump said that holding him accountable for storming the Capitol would indicate an attempt to exclude him from participating in new elections. According to the ex-president, similar claims have previously failed. Against the backdrop of these accusations, Trump himself declared that he had immunity.

The next, 60th presidential election is scheduled in the United States for November 2024.