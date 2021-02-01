Countries against which the United States has imposed economic sanctions are trying to reduce their dependence on the dollar and are switching to using other currencies for settlements with partners. This is indicated in the review of the US Congressional Research Service, reports RT.

The document says that the most serious negative impact on the dollar will be that the United States will face a number of economic consequences, including rising borrowing costs.

According to analysts, Washington has begun to use the dollar more often to achieve foreign policy goals, including restricting access to the American national currency and its financial markets for Iran, Russia and Venezuela.

Also, experts believe that restrictions may have a number of other undesirable consequences for the United States, for example, retaliatory measures from states.

Earlier, the former head of Morgan Stanley Asia, Stephen Roach, suggested that by the end of 2021, the dollar rate would decline significantly. The economist claims that in a bad situation, the American currency could fall in price by 35 percent. The prerequisites for this, he called the growth of the current account deficit in the United States balance of payments, the strengthening of the European currency, as well as the inaction of the US Federal Reserve System.