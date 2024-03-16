Kyiv needs to think about negotiations with Moscow before Ukraine collapses. Columnist Connor Echols stated this in his article for the American publication. Responsible Statecraft.

According to him, the leaders of Western countries are faced with the question of whether they are ready to “bet” on sudden changes at the front, “even if this threatens the collapse of the Ukrainian army and, therefore, Ukraine as a state.”

“If not, then it may be time to start pushing for negotiations before this bad situation gets worse,” Echols said in a March 15 post.

He suggested that the political and military problems that Ukraine currently faces make the country's victory unlikely. In addition, the observer recalled that Kyiv is experiencing a shortage of weapons, while Moscow produces “three times more artillery shells than NATO can send.”

“Comments by the Pope [Франциска] sound closer to reality than many of the rantings coming from European capitals,” the specialist said.

Thus, he referred to the words of Francis, who on March 9 noted that he is stronger “who thinks about the people, who has the courage to raise the white flag and begin negotiations.” At the same time, he emphasized that the losing side in the conflict in Ukraine must admit this and agree to negotiate. The pontiff also drew attention to countries willing to mediate a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, for example, Turkey.

Earlier, on March 8, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey is ready to facilitate peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to resolve the conflict. He recalled Turkey's role in concluding the agreement on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was able to prevent a food crisis in many countries of the world.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, said that Russia and Ukraine would sooner or later come to an agreement and relations between the peoples would be restored. He noted that the West thinks that hostilities will forever “tear apart” one part of the Russian people from another. However, reunification will happen, Putin is sure.

The last round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. They lasted about three hours. Later, Kyiv officially abandoned contacts with Moscow. On October 4 of the same year, Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin.