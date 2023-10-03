Ex-US Marine Berletik: The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost territory during the counteroffensive

The Russian military has seized the initiative and is even occupying new positions, while formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost part of Ukrainian territories during the counter-offensive. About it stated ex-US Marine Corps Brian Berletic in an interview with journalist Danny Haifong.

“Russia has not stated that it is carrying out a counteroffensive. The fact that it is gaining more territory than Ukraine without even launching its counteroffensive should say something about the state of the Ukrainian army and the West’s ability to help it,” the former US military officer said.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are now seeking to return Artemovsk, but American officials and military analysts are wondering whether this destroyed city is worth it. The publication notes that due to the slow progress of the counteroffensive in the southeast, a victory in Artemovsk could strengthen morale within the country and provide allies abroad with evidence that Ukraine can regain lost ground.