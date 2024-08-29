WSJ: France has been sending Telegram subpoenas to rarely checked email for years

Telegram has ignored subpoenas and warrants from French authorities for years because they were sent to the messenger’s rarely checked email address. This is about reported American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The publication, citing a source close to the platform’s founder, Pavel Durov, emphasized that the platform had thus ignored appeals from Paris for several years.

On August 28, Durov was released from custody four days after his arrest and brought to court. According to investigators, he is an accomplice to illegal activity on the messenger — they link this to Telegram’s moderation policy. Durov was placed under judicial supervision and prohibited from leaving France.