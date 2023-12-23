Japan should not have transferred Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to the United States as indirect assistance to Ukraine. This statement was made by American experts on December 23 in an interview with a Japanese publication. Nikkei Asia.

“[Правительство премьер-министра Японии Фумои Кисиды] made a fundamental mistake by agreeing with the administration's priority [президента США Джо] Biden regarding Europe,” said former US Deputy Secretary of Defense Eldridge Colby.

He criticized the policy of the American authorities in Ukraine. According to him, Washington supplied Kyiv with weapons that cannot be replaced in a timely manner for its own use. It turns out that the American military-industrial complex is distracted from solving more important strategic problems, Colby noted.

Jennifer Kavanagh, a senior fellow at the International Carnegie Endowment, said that Japan already does not have enough anti-aircraft missile systems to protect its own military airfields. She suggested that sending valuable missiles to the United States carries very high risks for the Japanese side and called it a “short-sighted decision” on both sides.

“This says something about the priorities of the Biden administration. They are ready to give priority to arming Ukraine over Asia, despite their statements that Asia is a priority theater of operations for the United States,” Kavanagh noted.

Earlier, on December 22, The Wall Street Journal reported that Japan, as part of simplifying rules for the export of defense equipment, allowed the transfer of missiles for Patriot missile defense systems to the United States. At the same time, it is clarified that the US government will have to obtain the consent of the Japanese side if it decides to transfer Patriot missiles produced in Japan to other countries.

Prior to this, on December 19, The Washington Post reported that the United States, by exporting shells for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from Japan, would be able to supply Ukraine with more air defense equipment. At the same time, it was not specified how many interceptor missiles Tokyo will transfer to Washington.

The day before, the NHK television channel reported that Japan would provide Ukraine with an additional package of financial assistance in the amount of $4.5 billion.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.