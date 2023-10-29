American journalist Haiphong: Ukraine cannot win the conflict with Russia

Ukraine believed in the fantasies of the West, but could not oppose anything to Russia. American journalist Danny Haiphong spoke about this on his YouTube channel.

The columnist emphasized that it is “impossible for Kyiv to win” in the conflict with Russia. And this is becoming more and more obvious from the way the leading Western media talk about Ukraine and the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“Everything Ukraine tried to attack Russia with had no effect on the situation. And this is a big problem, because this is completely contrary to what NATO said should happen,” Haiphong explained his position.