02/21/2025



Updated at 8:25 p.m.





The index of purchasing managers (PMI) of the United States slowed up to 50.4 points from the 52.7 integers recorded in January, which means staying in minimum of 17 monthsaccording to Global S&P.

The report has found that the economic activity of the world’s first power “was near stagnation»In February before a renewed fall in the services sector that could not be compensated by industrial dynamism.

Likewise, the growth of the new orders has also been weakened “drastically” coinciding with a collapse of business expectations one year before the “growing concern and uncertainty” produced by the Policies of the Second Trump Administration.

S&P has explained that the rebound in industrial production is partially motivated by the desire of manufacturing companies of anticipate the entry into force of tariffswhich would point to this improvement is only temporary.









As for the costs of the inputs, they shot, especially in the industry, given that the suppliers are moving the cost of tariffs and tensions persisted in salaries.

On the contrary, the high competition within the services contributed to Limit inflationwhich was moderated at least five years. Then, employment was “slightly” in the face of uncertainty and the increase in operational costs.

«The optimism observed among US companies at the beginning of the year has evaporated and is replaced by an increasingly gloomy panorama, of greater uncertainty, stagnation of business activity and price increase», He alerted the chief economist of S&P Global Market Intelligence, Chris Williamson.

“Companies report a general concern about the impact of federal government policies, ranging from spending cuts to tariffs and geopolitical events,” he added.

In this sense, Williamson has indicated that sales and prices are being affected by the “changing” panorama, a fact that is translating that the annualized rise of the February GDP would be a “mere” 0.6%, in front of More than 2% of the closing of the Biden era.

In disaggregated terms, the commercial activity PMI of the services sector is in minimum of 25 monthswith 49.7 points, that is, a drop of three points and two tenths.

For its part, the PMI of the manufacturing sector rose to 51.6 since January 51.2, its Best brand in eight months. Likewise, the production PMI of the manufacturing sector, which measures whether the activity of industrial companies is higher or less than the previous month, stood at 53.8 points, two more points.