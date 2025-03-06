The government of the US president, Donald Trump, plans fire more than 70,000 employees -The 15 % of the template- of the Department of Affairs of the Veteran (VA, in English), which offers the military retired benefits such as medical services or pensions.

In a video posted on Wednesday in X, the secretary of the agency, Doug Collins, indicated that plans to reduce its current workforce, of approximately 470,000 employees, about 398,000.

“We are going to achieve this without making cuts in health care or in benefits to veterans (…) While we carry out our review we will continue to hire for More than 300,000 critical mission positionsguaranteeing that health care and benefits for veterans are not affected, “he said.

Collins said that the agency carries out “a review of the entire VA” in response to the Plan of the Government Efficiency Department (Doge), directed by the magnate Elon Musk, to dispense with federal employees.

According to the secretary, it is applying “a pragmatic and disciplined approach to eliminate waste and bureaucracyincrease efficiency, improve medical care, benefits and services to veterans. “

Thus, it’s about An “thorough review” Based on the contributions of employees, senior executives and the top leaders of the agency.

Collins added that the department has already reviewed 90,000 contracts from the veteran administration, the medical care system for this group – which serves about 9.1 million retired military, according to its website – and has canceled almost 600 of them.

According to the CNN, which has had access to a memorandum sent to high positions of the department, administration and staff offices of the VA will have to collect information about their workers and give it to the Personnel Administration Office (OPM) before April 14.