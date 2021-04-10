As reported by a senior State Department official, President Joe Biden would be willing to lift part of the sanctions, specifically those applied after 2018, with Washington’s exit from the nuclear agreement. A move that occurs just almost in parallel to the announcement of Tehran, which would have launched new centrifuges that would allow a faster enrichment of uranium. A use that is prohibited to you, according to the terms of the Vienna Agreement.

Washington and Tehran could talk again after more than two years of tension. This was revealed by a senior US State Department official, stating that President Joe Biden would be willing to lift part of the sanctions that his predecessor – Donald Trump – imposed on Iran, after abandoning and unilaterally violating the nuclear pact in 2018.

Therefore, these sanctions would only be lifted once it was known that the Islamic Republic complies with the rules of the agreement signed in Vienna in 2015, confirming that it has not enriched uranium in the period of departure from the United States.

US President Joe Biden in his office in Washington, USA, on April 9, 2021. © Jim Watson / AFP

“We have made it clear and made it clear to the Iranians in indirect talks: we will be prepared to lift sanctions that are not consistent with the JCPOA (accord) when Iran returns to fulfill its obligations under that same agreement. “, said the official in a press conference.

Although the speech is repeated, in particular, the sanctions imposed after the departure would be removed, that is, those applied as of 2018. Ergo, the punitive measures for terrorism and for violations of human rights against Iranian companies, institutions and leaders would be maintained. , according to the senior official. In this sense, Washington has not provided a list to Tehran on the sanctions that would be crossed out.

Tehran tests next-generation nuclear centrifuges

According to a television advertisement from Iran, on the occasion of National Nuclear Technology Day, the nation would have begun mechanical tests of its latest IR-9 advanced nuclear centrifuge. This would have the ability, once operational, to enrich uranium at a much faster rate than today.

On the other hand, the country began this Saturday the injection of gas in the cascade of 164 IR-6 centrifuges, of another generation, in a nuclear installation in the city of Natanz. “IR-6 increases gas production up to ten times compared to the first generation that was IR-1,” said the project manager.

Iranian President at the project launch press conference on Saturday, April 10 © IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP

Since January, the Islamic Republic has begun enriching uranium to a purity of up to 20%, a technical step away from weapons-grade levels. President Hasan Rohani praised the nuclear achievements and expressed his hope that the country will take bigger steps, stressing again that “once again, I repeat that all of our nuclear activities are peaceful and for civil purposes.”

Accused by Israel of wanting to have a nuclear weapon, Iran continues to defend itself by claiming that these advances will allow developments in the fields of health, industry, agriculture and in energy supply projects at the national level.

This week, Iran and the other signatory countries of the pact (Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany) met in Vienna to save the agreement. The United States did not participate directly because it had left the pact. However, there were indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran through intermediaries.

The senior official explained that the United States saw some “signs” about Iran’s willingness to once again comply with the pact, but said “questions” remain.

One of the biggest difficulties in the process is that Biden wants the Islamic Republic to take the first step, while Tehran believes that Washington should act first, having pulled out of the agreement.

With EFE and AP