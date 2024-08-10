The United States has an innumerable number of tourist sites and cities which are recognized throughout the world for their great prestige that they have acquired over the years, but there are also other regions that are not as well known, as is the case of one that is called “the Russia of America”.

According to the latter site, Russian missionaries built a cathedral that became the first Russian Orthodox church in that country.. In addition, there is also the grave of Princess Maksoutoff, who is the wife of the last Russian governor in this city, which is such even though many think it is a village.

Condé Nast Travel mentions that Sitka is one of the most beautiful in all of Alaska: with a population of 8,407 people, Its backdrop of mountains and fir trees stretching to the sea make it stand out from the rest.in addition to its wooden building style that makes it so picturesque.

In addition, They recommend taking advantage of it for “hiking and climbing”thus obtaining a feeling of tranquility that will be difficult to achieve in any other city throughout the United States. Its heritage and natural wonders come together to create magical experiences that its tourists will hardly forget.

What to do in Sitka, ‘the Russia of America’ located in the United States

In Travel Alaska They have compiled a list of seven things to do if you visit the city of Sitka, which has many attractions despite being quite small. First of all, They recommend getting to know the native culture of the placefor which you can visit the Sitka National Historical Park.

They also recommend meeting one of the many eagles found in the region, enjoying its festival scene, visiting each of its local museums, explore the city’s Russian heritage in depthhike through the Tongass National Forest and go whale watching.