More than 200 million Americans on alert over the Christmas weekend

“Goodmorning America”, the hosts of the morning show on the US television network ABC say. But this morning is not exactly a good day for the United States: the Americans, in fact, woke up in the frostbite.

A “arctic bomb”as meteorologists have defined it, has affected the entire country, with massive snows and freezing winds particularly in the Midwest and dire forecasts as the storm moves east.

Over 200 million Americansmore than half of the entire American population, is preparing to spend the Christmas weekend with very cold temperatures.

The weather service has issued coast-to-coast snow or ice warnings, from the Canadian border to the Mexican border, from Washington state to Florida, with freezing cold snaps recorded as far away as Texas and forecast for today in the Southeast.

The situation provoked blackoutswith thousands of people without electricity e circulation problemsbetween closed streets and flight cancellations which multiply, forcing at least 13 governors to run for cover with contingency plans for the holidayscalling the National Guard into action in some cases.

Notably, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming all experienced freezing winds a -50 degrees in the last two days and the south of the country is not doing much better: thousands of homes in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississipi and Missouri are in the dark.

Over airportsalready under pressure for the holidays, over 4,440 flights have so far been canceled in the past two days and another 8,450 have been delayed. Rail transport is also experiencing difficult times, with dozens of trains cancelled.

“The Great Winter Storm ongoing will continue to produce areas of heavy snow, high winds and potentially lethal icy winds through Saturday. If you are traveling on holidays, please use extreme caution and pay attention to the latest forecasts and updates,” the weather service warned.

