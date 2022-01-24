The United States ordered this Sunday the departure of Ukraine of the families of employees at its embassy in the country and authorized the departure of non-essential personnel in the face of the “continued threat of military action by Russia“.

This is underlined by the State Department in a statement in which it recommended that all Americans who are in Ukraine leave the country. “There are reports that Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine and security conditions, particularly on Ukraine’s borders, in Crimea and in Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine, are ‘unpredictable’ and may ‘deteriorate’.” without notice,” warned the US Foreign Department.

He further stressed that the Americans must be aware that Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine can “seriously impact the U.S. Embassy” and its ability to provide consular services. That is why he insisted that Americans who are in the country “should leave using commercial transportation or any other available private option.

The State Department asked all Americans to register on its website for crises like the current one to be able to contact them if necessary.

Do not travel to Russia

The United States recommended that its citizens not travel to Russia in the face of the current tension with Ukraine, just after having made the same recommendation for that country and ordering that the families of its diplomatic personnel leave it.

In a statement, the State Department placed Russia at level 4 of its travel recommendations, that is, it recommends that its citizens not move to that country and among the reasons it gives is that there is “harassment” against them, including by “security officers of the russian government“.

The alert includes other threats such as “terrorism“, the pandemic or an “arbitrary imposition” of local laws against them. He also warns that the US government’s ability to offer emergency aid to its citizens in Russia is “seriously limited”, especially in areas far from the embassy in Moscow, due to the Russian government’s own limitations on American consular staff.

Eph