Candidate Rust declared the impossibility of the US Congress to raise the debt ceiling

Republican candidate for the US Senate from Indiana, John Rust, opposed raising the debt ceiling. His words lead RIA News.

Rust stressed that the US Congress cannot continue to approve an increase in the country's debt ceiling. This measure will lead to a worsening of the debt burden, he predicted. According to the politician, the current situation is a “big problem.”

“First of all, you can’t just add more debt. Republicans and Congress are really working with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling,” he said. The politician called on the US authorities to do more to curb federal spending, rather than follow the interests of the political establishment.

In January 2024, the US national debt exceeded $34 trillion. In 2023, this figure grew by more than $4 trillion.