Two things have been talked about in the world of golf in recent weeks: the first, the agreement between the American, European and Arab Tours, and the second, the course of the Los Angeles Country Club, where the US Open will be played this week.

Everything has been said about the former, especially on the PGA Tour side, where its players say they feel betrayed. Strong are the criticisms that have fallen on Commissioner Jay Monahan: they have called him a traitor, sold out, given away, and they have even asked him to resign. On the edge of the LIV, on the other hand, they have shown calm and they believe that this will benefit world golf. Regarding the game, there is still no clarity as to how the integration would be: there is a long way to go before it is perfected.

(Also read: Nicolás Echavarría and Sebastián Muñoz get into the US Open golf)

Photo: Caroline Brehmann. efe

Let’s go to the most important thing this week, the 123rd edition of the US Open: the venue has a lot of history. The ‘beast’ that will welcome the cream of world golf, the Los Angeles Country Club course, is a setting that dates back to 1897 and that in 1911 settled permanently in the heart of Beverly Hills. Interestingly, while there, Hollywood celebrities were never admitted as partners, with the exception of Ronald Reagan.

Nor were they interested in the big North American golf tournaments until, at the insistence of the USGA, in 2015 they agreed to host the 2023 Open.

Everything seems ready for a revenge from the USGA, which has felt resentful with the under par of the last 4 tournaments: a par 71 (35-36) with very fast fairways, violently fast greens and scary roughs. Hole 7 is an almost unusual par 3: it has 284 yards. And not to mention 11, which reaches 294. The closing, the players say, is the most severe they have encountered in their lives: three par four; the 16th, with 542 yards; on the 17th, with 520, and on the 18th, with 492. What a finish!

The best for the end? ⛳️🔚 These are the final four holes of the LACC that the players of the @usopengolf, flags that will probably define the champion. 👌🏼 Check the route of the 15, 16, 17 and 18 below. 🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/r6XT6cd2Ga — Golf Channel LA (@GolfChannelLA) June 14, 2023

Thus the things, Brooks Koepka, the best player of the moment; Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Rory Mcilroy and Justin Thomas, to mention only those who appear as favorites, will have to use all their magic to beat a field that looks like a cornered tiger.

Muñoz and Echavarría are part of the Latin quota

The Latin American outpost is very important: nine players will be present, two amateurs and seven professionals. On the list are the two best representatives of Colombian golf at the moment, Juan Sebastián Muñoz and Nicolás Echavarría who arrived by way of classification.

Muñoz is playing his fourth US Open, of which he made the cut in two and last year he had his best performance: he finished 14th. Nico, for his part, will be a rookie.

Without a doubt, Sebastián arrives with better performances: he has been a mainstay for his team, Torque, in LIV, contributing his game, which has been fundamental in the two victories for his team. In addition, he arrives with the motivation that he has just become a father: last Friday his firstborn, Pía, was born.

Last Friday, June 9, Pia Muñoz Granados was born, the first daughter of the Bogotá golfer @jsmunozgolf and his wife Daniela. Congratulations to their families and parents, of course. 📸 Instagram Sebastian. pic.twitter.com/j3B2vEuzct – Golf Nation (@GolfNation) June 12, 2023

Echavarría, on the other hand, has not gone well in his last PGA Tour tournaments, losing cuts. He will have to refine, and a lot, to be playing the weekend.

The US Open is always a sensational tournament, for being the most rigorous, demanding and complicated of all those played in golf.

Getting to the ‘green’

German Street

For the time

More sports news

– Colombia Selection: the first year of Néstor Lorenzo, with a team under construction

– Has Edwin Cardona’s adventure in Argentina ended? Racing would make a radical decision

– Águilas Doradas goes with the Sub 20 on the last date? DT Lucas González answers