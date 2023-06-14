This week at the Los Angeles Country Club, it should be about the fact that the US Open is once again played in California’s largest city after 75 years. Or about Ryan Armor, the 47-year-old American golfer who qualified for this tournament for the first time after almost three decades. Or about one of the other 156 participants in the third major tournament of the year. But most of the attention goes to Jay Monahan, the head of the PGA Tour, in the run-up to Thursday’s exit. And to the deal of that American tournament circuit with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the backer of the much-criticized LIV Golf.

On Tuesday night US time, the PGA Tour announced that Monahan is “recovering from a medical condition” and has transferred his duties to two colleagues indefinitely. The short statement, fodder for speculation, came a week after 53-year-old Monahan announced the partnership with PIF. A statement that came in for much criticism, as he had been LIV’s biggest opponent since its inception in March 2022. LIV lured players away from the PGA Tour with hundreds of millions of dollars in signing money and, according to Monahan, was no more than a way to boost the image of Saudi Arabia’s authoritarian regime.

At a high political level

Many PGA golfers called Monahan a “hypocrite” in a meeting with their boss last week in Toronto. It was not just criticism, because the issue is now being played out at a high political level. The US Senate this week announced an investigation into the agreements between the PGA Tour and PIF, which have yet to be formalized.

Monahan is the intended CEO of a commercial company yet to be founded, which also includes the ‘European’ DP World Tour. The role of chairman of the board is reserved for PIF boss Yasir al-Rumayyan, who would effectively become the boss of professional golf. This week, US media announced that three days before Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal announced an investigation, Monahan had written a letter to the Senate. In it, Monahan writes that the passive attitude of the federal government had forced him to agree to the alliance with PIF.

“We were largely alone in our fight against the [juridische] to attack [van LIV Golf en naar LIV overgestapte spelers], apparently because of the complex geopolitical relationship of the United States to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Monahan. “This created the real prospect of a decade of costly and distracting litigation and would jeopardize the long-term survival of the PGA Tour.”

Monahan also pointed out in his writing that the agreement between the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and PIF, contrary to reports, is not a merger. The new venture, Monahan writes, will be a subsidiary of the PGA Tour, which will become the majority shareholder. “In effect, PIF is investing in the PGA Tour as it has invested in other US-based companies.”

Democratic Senator Blumenthal, chair of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, sent a letter to Monahan and Greg Norman, Australian CEO of LIV Golf, on Monday. “The PGA Tour’s arrangements with PIF and LIV Golf raise concerns about the influential role of the Saudi government and the risks of a foreign government agency gaining control of a beloved American institution,” Blumenthal writes. “PIF has announced that it intends to use investment in sports to further the strategic objectives of the Saudi government.”

The senator also questioned whether the PGA Tour could maintain its tax-exempt nonprofit status now that PIF has announced it will invest billions in golf.

Blumenthal requested that Monahan and Norman turn over numerous documents to the Senate Investigation Committee by June 26, plus communications between the parties during the negotiations and a copy of the agreement between the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and PIF.

Rahm and Koepka

Between the legal and political violence, the favorites have to concentrate on the US Open. One seems to go better than the other. The Spaniard Jon Rahm, number two in the world and winner of The Masters in April, spoke for the first time about the proposed partnership of the PGA Tour with LIV Golf at a press conference in Los Angeles. “There are still a lot of questions left unanswered for me. That’s hard, a week before a major. It’s almost impossible not to think about it,” said Rahm, who has remained loyal to the PGA Tour. “You want to be able to rely on the leadership [van de PGA Tour] and I would like to believe that this is the best for all of us. But many people think differently and feel cheated.”

Brooks Koepka, suspended from the PGA Tour but winner of the PGA Championship last month because LIV players are welcome at the majors, said he was enjoying this period. “The more chaotic it is, the easier it becomes for me,” said the 33-year-old American at the US Open on Tuesday. “I can focus well on the things I need to focus on, while others get distracted and busy with all kinds of things. I have tried to prepare myself for this major as best as possible. Honestly, there are only four weeks a year that I really care about,” said Koepka.

He left unanswered questions about the future of LIV Golf and his possible return to the PGA Tour. Still, Koepka couldn’t resist joking about the chaotic situation golf is currently in.

“See you next week at the Travelers,” he shouted as he left the press tent. The Travelers Championship is one of the most important tournaments on the PGA Tour.