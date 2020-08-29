Through which thousands and thousands of people pass each summer, over the course of two weeks, today only a handful of employees with masks and divers who carry disinfectants pass to strictly follow the protocol. It’s New York, Queen’s, on the right side of Manhattan. The new and especially quiet Flushing Meadows. “The truth is that the whole environment impacts a lot,” says Xabi Budó, Paula Badosa’s coach, who gave up on the last leg of the qualifying phase of the Cincinnati tournament – housed in the New York bubble to facilitate the return of tennis – and take note these days of this silent and empty present.

“Here the spaces are immense, and seeing that everything is empty and that only the organization’s staff travels… in the end it impresses you. You get used to it, but ultimately, competitive sport, without an audience in the stands, is less sport, “laments the coach in a feeling that predominates among those professionals who have finally decided to go to New York, where the United States Federation (USTA) has designed a meticulous plan that, for the moment, is working and enables the return of a sport that has suffered like few others in the last five months.

As a starting point, the organizers force tennis players to stay at two hotels, the Long Island Marriott and the Garden City, both located three-quarters of an hour from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Only Serena Williams, given her pulmonary history – she suffered a stroke in 2011 and another in 2017, when giving birth – is exempt and is staying in a private home. There is no longer private transport in cars, but the trips are by bus and the teams (player and two other members at most) must do a daily check-up.

“We cannot leave the hotel and have breakfast, lunch and dinner here, unless you want to do it at the club. When we arrived they did the Covid-19 test and we had to be locked in the room for 24 hours, until they gave us the results; the moment you test negative, you can get accredited and go to Flushing Meadows to train or play, and once we settled in, the test happened to be every 48 hours, ”says Budó from New York.

Questionnaire and alerts

“Every time you take it they take your temperature, and there is a healthy test diary (medical test) in which you declare that you are well and have no symptoms of anything ”, continues the Catalan. “The tournament also informs us of everything through an alert system on the mobile. There are many people permanently cleaning and disinfecting all the facilities, from the nets on the slopes to the tables where we eat ”, she says; “And they have absolutely strict control of distances: in the restaurant or rest areas there are many meters between table and table, or sofa and sofa.”

Of course, the use of the masks must be permanent and any physical contact is avoided. The hotel rooms have a system to filter the air and the presence in the changing rooms has been minimized to the maximum. Normally 300 people can circulate there and now only 30 can do it, only players. “They are working a lot and the measures are super strict. Everything is very protocolized and standardized, no detail escapes them. The truth is that I give them a very high note, at such a difficult time for our sport ”, Budó values.

But it is inevitable that the aridity of the new landscape will overwhelm a lot. “I’ve taken a look and now the complex is like a ghost town. There are not many people around and we are not used to it ”, portrays the number one, Novak Djokovic. “This is the tournament where possibly the most energy is flowing, because the fans are very involved, so we can’t just sit here and pretend we’re okay. All that is going to be lost, or rather, it has already been lost. We have to accept it and I trust that it is temporary ”, laments Nole.

“There is security and disinfectant everywhere”, appreciates Andy Murray, already eliminated; “This is all weird, but they’ve done an excellent job.”