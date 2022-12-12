The US Olympic Committee supported the participation of athletes from Russia in the 2024 Olympics without a flag

The United States Olympic Committee (USOPC) called for the participation of Russians in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This was announced by the head of the organization, Suzanne Lyons. The Wall Street Journal.

“It may be painful to realize, but the exclusion of the Russians is setting us back, their return is really important for the Olympic movement,” Lyons said. She stressed that the United States continues to support Ukrainian athletes, but considers it necessary to return Russians to competitions. The head of the USOPC added that they should not fly under the national flag.

In May, the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, spoke about the admission of Russians to the Olympics in Paris. He stressed that he did not know how the situation would develop.

At the end of February, many sports organizations stopped allowing Russians to compete on the recommendation of the IOC. In some disciplines, such as football, hockey, athletics and figure skating, athletes are completely suspended.