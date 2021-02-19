The United States officially returned to the Paris Climate Agreement on Friday and the government of President Joe Biden promised to make the environmental battle a top priority.

Exactly one month after taking office, the world’s leading economy and the second largest carbon emitter formally returned to the 2015 agreement that seeks to combat global warming.

The agreement aims to limit the increase in global temperature to 2º Celsius (3.6º Fahrenheit), above pre-industrial levels, and to continue the effort to lower it to 1.5º C.

Former US President Donald Trump had ordered the country to exit the Paris Agreement as “unfair.” Photo: EFE

Washington’s reentry means the Paris Agreement re-includes virtually every nation in the world after Donald Trump, Biden’s predecessor and ally of the fossil fuel industry, withdrew the United States from the pact. argued that it was unfair to the country.

Trump announced the withdrawal in 2017, which took place in November 2020.

“Climate change and science diplomacy can never again be ‘added’ to our foreign policy discussions,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement welcoming the return of the United States to the agreement.

“Addressing the real threats of climate change and listening to our scientists is at the center of our priorities of national and foreign policy. It is vital in our discussions on national security, international health efforts for migration, and in our trade negotiations and economic diplomacy. “

French President Emmanuel Macron at a Climate Summit in 2020. The world celebrates the US return to the Paris Agreement. Photo: EFE

Praising the Paris Agreement, negotiated by former President Barack Obama, Blinken said the climate diplomacy will be crucial.

Biden plans a climate summit for April 22, coinciding with Earth Day. And John Kerry, a former secretary of state and now a US climate envoy, called on the world to increase its ambitions at the UN climate talks that took place in Glasgow in November.

Biden pledged that the US energy sector be free of pollution by 2035, and that the country becomes a zero emissions economy by 2050.

But the goals of the Paris Agreement are essentially non-binding, and each country drafts its own measures, a point that Obama and Kerry insisted on, aware of the political opposition at home.

Source: AFP