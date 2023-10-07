US President Joe Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today to emphasize that the United States is “with Israel” and that it “fully supports its right” to “self-defense” after the surprise attack by land, sea and air from Gaza by the Islamist group Hamas.

Netanyahu also spoke today with French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who expressed their “full support for Israel’s right to defend itself,” the Israeli prime minister’s office said in a statement.

For his part, Netanyahu thanked the American president for “his unreserved support” and made it clear that an “energetic and prolonged campaign is necessary, which Israel will win,” he predicted. Israel has received support from the international community after the attacks this Saturday against a series of towns and cities in this country.



PM Netanyahu: “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. “This morning Hamas began a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens.” pic.twitter.com/nvXP6wuECi — Israel in Spanish (@IsraelinSpanish) October 7, 2023

According to local media citing medical sources, the deaths in Israel have exceeded one hundred and The number of wounded is 908 since the Hamas offensive began early in the morning, in what is an unprecedented armed conflict that caught Israel completely off guard, which now has hospitals on maximum alert while the wounded arrive.

On the other hand, while the fighting continues and after the Israeli retaliatory bombings, the deaths in Gaza have risen to 198 and there are at least 1,160 wounded, including at least twenty militiamen.

Hospital centers in the Strip are also on alert in the face of continuous Israeli attacks, which called its military operation “Iron Swords.”

EFE