The government of USA has launched a significant initiative in its commitment to justice and the fight against organized crime by offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible for the murder of the Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. This news was announced by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, through his social networks.

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, expressed his gratitude to Antony Blinken and the government of USA for your support in the search for justice for the murder of Fernando Villavicencio. He highlighted the collaboration of agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) who are actively contributing to the investigation in Ecuador, responding to a request from the Ecuadorian Government.

Lasso also praised the efforts of the National Police in their search for the truth, stating that Ecuador deserves to know the identity of the masterminds of this heinous crime and ensure that they face justice.

The murder of Fernando Villavicencio It took place on August 9, when the presidential candidate was leaving a rally for his electoral campaign at a school north of Quito, the capital of Ecuador. According to the information provided by the National Police and the State Attorney General’s Office, to date 13 people have been prosecuted for his alleged involvement in the murder.

Six of these individuals were arrested shortly after the crime , during raids on properties in the Monjas and Argelia Baja sectors, in Quito. The State Attorney General’s Office reported on September 8 that another seven people were linked to the case and detained in an operation carried out in the provinces of Pichincha, Chimborazo and Cotopaxi.

Furthermore, one of the crime suspects, identified as Jhojan Castillo López, died on the day of the attack against Villavicencio as a result of injuries suffered during the confrontation between the criminals and the agents who were protecting the candidate. The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed his death after being transferred to the Flagrant Unit by law enforcement personnel due to critical vital signs.