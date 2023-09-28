Thursday, September 28, 2023
The US offers a reward for information on the murder of Fernando Villavicencio

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 28, 2023
in World


Fernando Villavicencio

Fernando Villavicencio, murdered last Wednesday.



The State Department seeks to find the high-ranking members of the criminal group responsible.

The United States Department of State announced this Thursday a reward of up to 5 million dollars for information that lead to the capture of the ringleaders responsible for the murder of the Ecuadorian candidate Fernando Villavicenciolast August during a campaign event in Quito.

He also offered up to one million dollars for information leading to the identification of high-ranking members of the criminal group responsible. of the murder of the candidate.

The FBI is assisting Quito in the investigation of the assassination, after Ecuadorian authorities arrested six Colombians who are believed to be part of an organized criminal group.

EFE

