The US offers a reward for information on the murder of Fernando Villavicencio

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Fernando Villavicencio, murdered last Wednesday.
Fernando Villavicencio, murdered last Wednesday.
The State Department seeks to find the high-ranking members of the criminal group responsible.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
The United States Department of State announced this Thursday a reward of up to 5 million dollars for information that lead to the capture of the ringleaders responsible for the murder of the Ecuadorian candidate Fernando Villavicenciolast August during a campaign event in Quito.
He also offered up to one million dollars for information leading to the identification of high-ranking members of the criminal group responsible. of the murder of the candidate.
The FBI is assisting Quito in the investigation of the assassination, after Ecuadorian authorities arrested six Colombians who are believed to be part of an organized criminal group.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT
EFE
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#offers #reward #information #murder #Fernando #Villavicencio