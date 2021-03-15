The plans of China and Russia to jointly create a scientific lunar station are an ominous sign to the West, indicating the formation of a hostile alliance. To avoid the strengthening of the alliance, the United States must make serious concessions – in particular, it is worth thinking about “giving up” Ukraine, writes The Washington Post.

The publication noted that the formation of the Moscow-Beijing-Tehran axis is causing many fears, and this circumstance is unlikely to be hidden from the attention of the White House. A scenario is allowed in which Russia and its allies begin to weaken neighboring NATO countries, while the “Iranian puppets” take over Israel or the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, and China will begin to put pressure on Taiwan or on states challenging its claims in South China. sea. “It is often difficult for the United States to overcome one crisis. What if they collide with three or four at the same time? ” – asked the author of the article.

The Washington Post noted that they consider the mentioned problem one of the main ones for the administration of US President Joe Biden. It is assumed that against the background of the rapprochement of Iran, Russia and China, the United States may try to “fight back”, relying on its power and allies in global alliances, or want to “split” a hostile alliance, but this will have to make serious concessions. In particular, the possibility of abandoning influence in Ukraine and withdrawing NATO troops from the territory of the Baltic countries of the alliance is being considered.

As for the very project of creating a Russian-Chinese lunar research station, there is allegedly no threat directly in it: the author of the article is sure that neither Moscow nor Beijing has the opportunity to build an object in the near future. He notes that a number of signs indicate that in this direction the United States will be able to get ahead of Russia and the PRC. It is emphasized that within the framework of NASA’s Artemis project, it is planned to deliver a man to the moon by 2024.

Earlier, Roscosmos reported that Russia and China signed a memorandum on the creation of a lunar station. It was clarified that during the videoconference the parties agreed to be guided by “the principles of parity distribution of rights and obligations” and to use “outer space for peaceful purposes in the interests of all mankind.”