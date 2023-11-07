WP noticed a conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhny after the death of the assistant commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

There is a conflict between the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and the Commander-in-Chief of the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny. This noticed Washington Post (WP).

The material dedicated to the death of Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Gennady Chastyakov notes that Zelensky’s office delayed providing an official comment on the incident.

The publication claims that Zelensky and Zaluzhny may turn out to be political rivals, and disagreements between them have only been growing in recent days.

The critical point for the president was Zaluzhny’s article in the Economist magazine about the “stalemate” in which Russian and Ukrainian troops found themselves. Then Zelensky publicly disagreed with this opinion.

The death of Chastyakov in his home near Kiev became known on the evening of November 6. His son was injured in the explosion and was hospitalized.

Later, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Igor Klimenko, said that Chastyakov died while playing with a grenade that a colleague gave him for his birthday.