Team USA doesn’t stop: Kerr’s boys continue their path of victories and mortgage the passage to the final phase. The same goes for the Germans, who inflict a heavy defeat on Georgia and give themselves a ticket to the quarter-finals.

USA-MONTENEGRO 85-73

First real high-level test for Team USA: Kerr confirms Josh Hart in the quintet with Brunson, Edwards, Bridges and Jackson, while Montenegro’s hopes rest on the shoulders of Nikola Vucevic. The start of the Europeans is excellent, the Americans suffer from the physicality of the Bulls’ center and the lunges of Kendrick Perry, but they remain in the game and the first half ends on 38-37 for the Montenegrins. In the third period, the match remained very balanced and point-by-point progressed until Anthony Edwards took the chair: the T’Wolves guard went wild and dug the decisive furrow, assisted by Haliburton and Jackson’s defense, which allowed the boys to Kerr to reach a double-digit lead and manage the endgame. Ant-Man closes with 17 points, while for Montenegro great performance by Vucevic: double double from 18 and 16.