IN report For 2020, the Pentagon’s Testing and Evaluation Office recommends the US Navy to test the AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) version 1.1 in real combat conditions, Defense News reports.

According to the American publication, referring to the document, the previous version of this weapon had “multiple hardware and software failures,” and therefore, in the near future, LRASM 1.1 should be tested, “subjecting the system to a load using the full set of expected operating conditions.”

In June 2020, the American edition of The Drive reported that a pair of B-1B Lancer strategic bombers of the US Air Force (Air Force), during flights with allies over the Black Sea, practiced the use of AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) anti-ship missiles. to destroy the targets of a potential enemy, which Russia acted with its Black Sea Fleet (Black Sea Fleet). The publication wrote that the latter has a little more than 50 surface ships and “half a dozen submarines”, on which a massive AGM-158C LRASM attack can be used in a single mission of several B-1B Lancer in a “relatively short period of time”.

In May of the same year, a pair of B-1B Lancer with military numbers 85-0060 and 86-60139 of the US Air Force for the first time in history appeared in the airspace of Ukraine.

In December 2017, the American company Lockheed Martin and the US Air Force announced the successful test of the AGM-158C LRASM long-range anti-ship missile.

The flight range of the AGM-158C LRASM is estimated at 600-900 kilometers. One such missile is capable of destroying a ship with a displacement of nine thousand tons. The weapon assumes work in conditions of electronic warfare (EW). Each B-1B Lancer is capable of carrying up to 24 AGM-158C LRASM missiles.