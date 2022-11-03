Defense News: US Navy Zumwalt-class destroyer to receive hypersonic missiles in 2025

The US Navy plans to equip Zumwalt-class destroyers with hypersonic missiles in 2025. This was announced by the director of strategic systems programs, Vice Admiral Johnny Wolf, transmits defense news.

He noted that the Navy plans to complete the development of hypersonic missiles together with the army in 2023. According to Wolf, the next step will be the design and development of the integration of the missile with the hull and combat information and control system of the ship.

In parallel, engineers will work on the physics of launching a missile from under water before deploying hypersonic weapons on Virginia-class submarines in 2029.

It is noted that the Navy planned to equip the first submarine with hypersonic missiles in 2028. The timing was changed due to delays in the construction of the Arizona submarine with the Virginia Payload Module (VPM) weapons module.

In October, the US Department of Defense showed a video of testing the components of a hypersonic missile being developed for the US Navy and Army. The rocket was launched from the coast in Virginia.