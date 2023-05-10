A new press release from United States Navy has unveiled an interesting curriculum: A team is training sea lions and dolphins to play video games. The story mainly focuses on one nicknamed sea lion Spike appearing to be “the biggest gamer in a sea pen floating in San Diego Bay.” Spike reportedly enjoys fishing, napping, and play with a game system designed by Navy scientists to train marine mammals.

The Navy is very proud of Spike because, although he was the last of three male sea lions to learn to play these video games, he was the first to complete the full training program: the animal learned to use a cursor to control an object on a screen, then it was gradually subjected to a series of more demanding games. The prize was obviously fish. This is apparently the first success story “testing the cognition of California sea lions with an animal-controlled interface.”

Gamer sea lions are a project managed by the US Navy Marine Mammal Program, which also has gamer bottlenose dolphins; In addition to training mammals to perform various tasks, the organization believes the games offer a “cognitive enrichmentand essentially keep the animals happier and healthier.

Would Spyke be able to speedrun The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in your opinion?

One of the games described is a simple maze, in which Spike must manipulate the cursor to reach the exit. The Navy press release describes him thus: “On the deck of the sea enclosure, it’s pure fun: Spike uses his snout to press a button and maneuver a cursor through a maze. His eyes follow the cursor with laser-like focus. When he crosses the finish line, we applaud and his handler rewards him with herrings.The joy in the eye contact between him and his handler as they celebrate a job well done – Spike with his side dance and his victory yelps – is palpable and infectious He turns to face the screen and positions himself to win the next game.”

Spike has been training for three years of sessions (voluntary, it seems), some of which took place without the herring, and in this period he has apparently shown improvement in weight maintenance and general health: consequently the research and lots of food have not harmed his health, on the contrary . The Navy also says sea lions are able to enjoy completing these tasks, a detail not taken for granted.

The Navy has also built a system for bottlenose dolphins, featuring a large water-viewable projector screen with joysticks that the dolphins manipulate with their mouths. Sessions take place after dark so that sunlight does not interfere with the projector. According to the Navy, dolphins especially like it’SpongeBob Squarepants‘.

There is also a curious detail. It seems that the main difference between marine mammals and humans, when it comes to video games, is that animals show joy when they win, but don’t get frustrated when they lose. “A sea lion doesn’t just get angry and throw the controller down.”

You also eat herring after winning a game? Maybe that’s the trick to getting better at competitive online games.