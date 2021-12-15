The United States Navy announced that this Tuesday it has conducted a test with a laser weapon in the Gulf of Aden, amid the conflict in Yemen and the increase in attacks by the Houthis against targets in Saudi Arabia.

The Fifth Fleet said in a statement posted on its website that the USS Portland, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport ship, “carried out a demonstration with a high-energy laser weapon while sailing in the Gulf of Aden.” During the a “static training object” was destroyed and he recalled that the USS Portland already carried out a similar test in May 2020, when it destroyed a drone as part of its operations in the Pacific Ocean.

The Fifth Fleet explained that this type of weapon is considered “of a new generation” compared to another tested nearly three years ago by the USS Ponce in the Middle East, while emphasizing that “the geography, climate and strategic importance of the region offer a unique environment for technological innovation ”.

The Gulf of Aden has been the scene of an upsurge in tensions since the outbreak of the war in Yemen and has registered different incidents in the framework of it, which has led Saudi Arabia to accuse the Houthis of trying to damage freedom navigation in the area. The war in Yemen pits the internationally recognized government, led by President Abdo Rabbu Mansur Hadi, and supported by an international coalition led by Saudi Arabia – which has imposed a blockade on the country for years – and the Houthis, backed by Iran.

The rebels control the capital, Sana’a, and other areas in the north and west of the country. The conflict has escalated on several fronts in recent months, despite international mediation efforts, in a war that has caused what is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.