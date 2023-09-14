The US Navy decommissioned the USS Milwaukee after 8 years of service.

The US Navy has decommissioned another Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS). LCS Milwaukee (“Milwaukee”) was decommissioned after 8 years of service. About it reports Defense News.

It is noted that ships of this type are designed to serve for 25 years, but the Navy will mothball the LCS until its service life expires. This will save money to finance other projects. On August 14, LCS Sioux City was decommissioned after five years of service.

The Milwaukee was launched in 2013, and the ship was put into operation in November 2015. The Milwaukee arsenal includes a 57mm artillery mount, two 30mm caliber mounts, torpedo tubes and a RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile anti-aircraft missile system. The ship can also be carried by a helicopter.

In April, it became known that the US Navy had received the Independence-class littoral combat zone ship Santa Barbara. The trimaran is 127.4 meters long and has a total displacement of 3,104 tons.

In June 2022, the Chief of Staff of the US Navy, Admiral Michael Gilday, proposed selling the Freedom-class ships unnecessary to the fleet to the allies.