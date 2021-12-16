The Central Command of the US Naval Forces said that “US Navy personnel rescued five sailors on December 15 after a fire broke out that caused an explosion on board their ship, which was smuggling drugs while crossing the Gulf of Oman.”

According to the statement, the sailors of the “Sirocco” ship “safely rescued five sailors who were injured in the explosion. While one of the sailors is still missing,” according to “AFP”.

“Sailors were seen pouring liquids on the cargo and the forward deck just before the ship caught fire and exploded,” US Navy spokesman Tim Hawkins said.

According to the statement, the Sirocco ship confiscated more than two tons of drugs, valued at $14.7 million.

Sirocco operates within the Combined Maritime Forces, a multinational naval force based in Bahrain that monitors large parts of the seas.

The New Zealand Navy has commanded the 150th Joint Forces since last July. 34 nations participate in the force, which patrols 3.2 million square miles of international waters.