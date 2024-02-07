White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Wednesday, during his visit to NATO headquarters, that the United States “can and will continue” to provide military assistance to Ukraine.
Sullivan said during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, “There is no alternative to the United States' commitment to provide a level of resources that will allow Ukraine to possess artillery, air defense systems, and other capabilities that it needs.”
