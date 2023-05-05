Sullivan’s remarks came during a symposium at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy in the US capital.

The US National Security Adviser said: “The best way to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is to reach an effective agreement with it, and we will take all necessary measures to ensure that it does not acquire nuclear weapons, including the continuation of the sanctions regime.”

He added, “At the same time, we still prefer a diplomatic solution to this file. Iran has gone far in enriching uranium, unlike what was the case after signing the agreement with it.”

He continued, “I believe that any new agreement must restore the situation to its previous state, ensuring that Iran will not be able to manufacture any nuclear weapon.”