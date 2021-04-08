The US National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) plans to make publicly available publications of former US President Donald Trump from Twitter. On Wednesday, April 7, the TV channel reports. Fox News…

It is noted that we are talking, among other things, about all blocked and deleted publications that were transferred by the administration of the service.

A Twitter spokesman noted that the company keeps posts in accordance with the law, but does not unblock posts from the ex-president’s official account.

Trump’s Twitter account was permanently banned in early January. As reported in the administration of the social network, the reason for this decision was the risk of incitement to violence after the storming of the Capitol by supporters of the ex-president of the United States on January 6.

The politician was also blocked by social networks Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch.

On February 11, it became known that Twitter would not return Trump access to its service, even if he again takes public office.